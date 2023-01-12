Sanam Saeed talks about how Pakistanis ‘grew up on Bollywood’

Sanam Saeed talks about how Indians don't know anything about Pakistanis

Sanam Saeed who made waves in showbiz through her hit drama serial ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, said that Pakistanis grew up on Bollywood while Indians aren’t really aware of Pakistani culture bits.

Sanam in an interview with Indian Express, talked about how generations in Pakistan are aware of Indian culture. She said, "Personally, I am more of a Hollywood binge watcher. But the whole of Pakistan has been raised on Bollywood, from our grandparents to us, we know Madhubala, Kareena Kapoor stuff to now Deepika Padukone. We have seen all the generations. We have literally grown-up consuming Bollywood, the song, the dance, the culture, the way they eat, the way they do pooja. We know what happens in India. But India doesn’t know what happens in Pakistan."

She further added, ‘Indians don’t know how we eat, how we are). The way we wear salwar kameez, tie our hair, there are these small differences. We know the difference between what an Indian choti (braid) is, but I don’t think India knows what the Pakistani choti is like. These small nuances are there. When ZEE Zindagi launched, then India saw, ‘Oh this is how they wear their clothes, this is how they interact’, how independent women are here also. That was interesting to see.’

Sanam has reunited with Fawad Afzal Khan for Asim Abbasi’s show announced in 2021.