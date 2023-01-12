Sidharth Malhotra asks to be invited to his wedding ‘nobody has invited me’

Sidharth Malhotra dismisses wedding rumors

Sidharth Malhotra has been making waves in news due to rumors of his wedding with Kiara Advani. Previously, major Indian news outlets have reported that he is about to get married to her this year. However, he has addressed the rumors finally in his usual humorous way.

He was last seen in Shershaah alongside Kiara and they made a lot of buzz in B-town due to their sizzling chemistry. He will be seen in Mission Majnu next. In an interview with GOODTiMES, everyone seemed to be interested in knowing when is he getting married more than what he is up to regarding work.

Addressing the rumors he said, "Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?"

Sidharth completed 10 years in the industry last year. He was first seen in Student of The Year helmed by Dharma Productions.