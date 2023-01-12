Seth Rogen claiming Tom Cruise tried to recruit him to Scientology resurfaces 

Seth Rogan has confessed that Tom Cruise once tried to recruit him into Scientology.
In a newly resurfaced clip of Rogen’s May 2021 interview on Howard Stern’s podcast was posted Saturday on TikTok by an account called Movie Maniacs.
The nearly 20-seconds clips has gained nearly 2 million views.
In the clip, the This is the End actor, 40, recalled the bizarre encounter, saying he was left confused by the interaction.
Rogen said that the Mission: Impossible actor, 60, tried to sit him down and explain the “truth” behind the religion.
He recounted, Cruise said, "If you let me give you just 20 minutes to tell you what it was about you would say no [expletive] way, no [expletive] way'."
"The wording is like, I remember thinking is that a good thing to be saying?," Mr Rogan said to Howard Stern.
“I remember being like ‘Is that a good thing to be saying,” said Rogen. “Oof dodged that bullet.”
