Brad Pitt debuts new clean-cut look at Golden Globes after fixing his chipped tooth

Brad Pitt is the ultimate Hollywood heartthrob and his latest appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards ceremony is a proof of it.

While the Babylon star might not have won a Golden Globe, but his dapper presence in the front row center wowed many fans.

Donning the stunning Hollywood makeover, the Fury actor, 59, showed off his brand-new million dollar smile at the 80th annual Golden Globes event, after eventually fixing his chipped front tooth which he damaged last year.

During Bullet Train promotions in London and Paris back in July, a small piece of Pitt’s right front tooth was noticeably missing. However, the star got is fixed before attending the glitzy bash in Los Angeles.

Pitt’s gleaming smile almost stole the show as he received multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers.

Regina Hall referred to herself as ‘Mrs Pitt’ while presenting an award. She quipped, “Hey everyone! Sorry, I think they got my name wrong… it’s Mrs Pitt.”

Pitt was seated next to his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie at the ceremony. He looked ageless in a classic black tux.

The Fight Club star accessorized his handsome look with a bowtie and styled his blond locks in brushed back look, showing off his clean-shaven face.

Pitt earned a Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture nomination for his role in Babylon.