Georgina Rodriguez steps out in Saudi Arabia with daughters in stylish outfit

Georgina Rodriguez is holding onto her stylish outfits firmly even while living in Saudi Arabia with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo.



The mother of two stepped out in Riyadh with her two daughters – Alana Aveiro and Bella Esmeralda, as the trio enjoyed a shopping spree.

Taking to Instagram, the I Am Georgina star offered fans a glimpse of her sweet time spent with daughters.

The photo featured Georgina standing leg-crossed in front of a rack full of dolls and other toys. She looked as gorgeous as always in a pair of knee-length boots.

She rocked a black turtleneck top under a navy blazer, featuring golden buttons, which she paired with light blue jeans.

During her stay in the country, Georgina has to follow a few rules to avoid any trouble.

As mentioned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation, there are a few rules to follow for people who want to move to Saudi Arabia, including wearing the abaya in public.