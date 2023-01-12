Twitter wants Jennifer Coolidge to host the Oscars after epic Golden Globes gag

Jennifer Coolidge wowed the crowd with her hilarious Oscars joke at the star-studded 2023 Golden Globe awards ceremony, held on Tuesday night.

Coolidge, who received the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her work in The White Lotus, took to the stage to present the award for Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series.

However, before she announced the winner, Coolidge opened the envelope and said, “So, the Oscar goes to...”

The crowd burst into laughter, she quickly realized her blunder and corrected herself in a stutter, “Oh, no, no, wait, Golden Globes.”

Coolidge went on to announce Tyler James Williams won for his role as Gregory Eddie on ABC’s Abbott Elementary.

Viewers quickly took to Twitter to share laughter and praise Coolidge for her funny blunder. Praising her charm and easy wit, many of them began campaigning for the actress to be the next host of the Oscars.

“Someone should invite Jennifer Coolidge to the Oscars, because now I honestly don’t feel like I’ve watched an awards show unless she’s there,” one fan tweeted.

Reacting to the Twitter campaign in an interview with Extra TV, she said it seemed like “way too much work”.

“What would it be like, you think? Hosting an awards show? I think there would be way too much work. I think it’s more fun if you just come out for a little bit,” Coolidge explained.

“I think it’s hard to do the hosting thing because you want to say things that are much naughtier and more perverse, and you wanna say those things that might be offensive to somebody. Now, you can be really in trouble for it.”