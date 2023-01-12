Karan Johar finds a letter written by late father Yash Johar years after his death

Yash Johar gave some financial advice in the letter to Karan Johar

Karan Johar unveils that his late father Yash Johar wrote him a letter that contains some important advice for him.

During an interview, Karan opened up and recalled that he found letter days after his father’s death which carried some important piece of advice for him.

He quoted: “It was a business letter, it wasn't an emotional letter. That letter actually said where the funds were in terms of your mutual funds, your investments. He even said these are people you trust these are people you don't trust. This is how you should take the business forward. It became kind of my Bible. So I took that Bible like five to six pages of detailed things about bank accounts and bank where money is, where property investments are.”

Johar is a renowned filmmaker who is loved by all the celebrities of the Bollywood industry. He has an amazing ability of storytelling. Not only this, he also has a witty personality.

Karan given some hit movies to the entertainment industry namely; Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho, Kabhie Khushi Kabie Gham, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Brahmastra and many more.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is nowadays gearing up to release his upcoming directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, reports IndiaToday.