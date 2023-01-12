Anna Kendrick relays confronting other woman after ex was found cheating for a year

Anna Kendrick had to go throught a bitter experience of having a cheating partner and having the courage to confront the other woman.

During her recent appearance at Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the 37-year-old actress revealed that, amid a long-term relationship, she found a year-long text exchange between her unnamed ex and another woman, per Entertainment Tonight.

“I ended up finding out some ‘capital T’ truth and was exposed to year-long text exchange and went, ‘Oh, I was right about everything. Oh, okay’,” she said. “It was actually way worse than I even thought.”

She added that she connected the dots when she came across some texts that made her think back on a conversation with him during couple’s therapy. She said that her ex had been having an affair with another woman for a year. One of the texts addressed to the woman read that after a week of “f-----g” her, he was willing to “blow up” his “life” for her. He wrote, “Just say the word and we'll ride off into the sunset together.”

He is screaming at me, ‘It was passing crush, you’re so insecure, I never saw a relationship with this girl, I even told my best friend I never saw a relationship with this girl’, she recalled.

“To know, oh no, you said it and I didn't actually think that you could lie to my face with such intensity and conviction,” she said. “... When I confronted him on it, he said, ‘I don't know what you're talking about.’ Which, again, was kind of a relief, because you go – ‘oh, you’re pathological. This is in black and white.’

The Pitch Perfect actress revealed she also emailed the other woman to let her know of what was happening.

“I ended up emailing this young woman,” Kendrick narrated, “and saying, I just think it's fair that you know that I know. I don't put this at your doorstep. You made a mistake, but you're 25.

“We've all done stupid s--t. I very much lay this at his doorstep. I just wanted you to know that. I don't know why we would ever be in a room together, but if we were I just kind of need you to know. If I were you I wouldn't want to talk to me, but if you ever wanted to talk I'm more than willing’.”.

The woman then responded to her and the two spoke to each other on an hour-long call. Kendrick shared that the woman was “embarrassed” and apologised. “To just for like an hour be honest, that's all she did was just say, ‘I’m so sorry, I feel terrible, and yes, this happened’.”

The actress also said that she is grateful that the woman was honest with her and she was able to relax and get past the whole episode.