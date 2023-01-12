Priyanka Chopra dresses up like boss lady in a sparkling golden outfit: Take a look

Barfi actor Priyanka Chopra look extremely breath-taking as she steps out in London wearing a golden shinny outfit.
Chopra is currently in London promoting a beauty brand. The actress donned down the perfect outfit for the night. She opted for a golden strapless dress with a thigh slit and matching golden heels. She let her open and wore a red lipstick.
PC has always been admired for her fashion statement whether she is walking down a red carpet or having a meet and greet with fans or attending any launch events.
The recent look has also left fans stunned. Many of her admirers came forward to appreciate her beauty. One of them wrote: “Pretty is a small word, compared with how gorgeous she is looking tonight.”
Another fan wrote: “Absolutely gorgeous and that pretty smile.” Meanwhile, one of her fans called her a desi Cleopatra, “Our desi Cleopatra, commented one fan, reports HindustanTimes.
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to feature in web-series Citadel alongside Richard Madden. Furthermore, she will be featuring in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
