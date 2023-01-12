1.4 million copies of Prince Harry's book 'Spare' sold

The English language edition of Prince Harry’s book "Spare" has now sold more than 1.4 million copies (across all formats) in the US, Canada and UK, said Penguin Random House in a statement.

After printing two million hardbacks in the US, the book is already in its second run.

Journalist Omid Scobie said, "In the UK, books that sell over a million copies are inducted into official book sales recorder Nielsen Book's 21st Century Platinum Hall of Fame."

He added, "With over 400,000 sales on release day in Britain, it looks like #SPARE may soon be joining the 140 other titles on the list."



