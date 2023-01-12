Prince Harry 'fool' to think Meghan Markle would be friends with Kate Middleton

Prince Harry has been branded 'foolish' to believe Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton could develop a friendly bond, says expert.

Ingrid Seward tells the Mirror that the two Royals could never develop a friendship, considering her positions and importance in the monarchy.

She told the Mirror: "If Harry thought Kate and Meghan were going to be the best of buddies, he was fooling himself.

"Harry was always Kate's friend and the arrival of someone as uncompromising as Meghan completely upset the dynamic between them.

"Meghan’s all-American openness was completely at odds with Kate’s polite formality. Kate was also too tall, too beautiful and too perfect for Meghan not to be envious.

Ms Seward added: "She tried to hug Kate, but this was not reciprocated. She then blamed Kate’s forgetfulness on her hormones after the birth of baby Louis. Kate was furious. They disagreed over many issues some small some not so.

"But if she was in the wrong Kate had the good manners to apologise. Meghan did not," she concluded.