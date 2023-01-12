King Charles won't put Royal Family's security on risk by inviting Prince Harry to Coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being considered as threat to the royal family and the UK after the Duke's claims in his book, as per a new report.



The Duke and Duchess will not have a place at the King Charles' coronation as the Britain's new monarch considers them as a threat to his people after Harry's ill-judged claims about killing Taliban.

Famous writer and broadcaster Esther Krakue believes "it is clear" the Sussexes will not attend King Charles’ coronation.



"They’re a security threat to themselves and to the country," she told Sky News host Gary Hardgrave.

"And for the next couple of months, I can see them trying to milk this as much as possible."

Harry has become increasingly concerned for his security since he left the UK after quitting the royal job.

Princess Diana's former bodyguard and some former military personnel have also warned the Duke to beef up his and family's security.