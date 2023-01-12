Prince Harry gives fans insight into his romance with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has revealed a very steamy details of his and Meghan Markle's intimate moments at Soho House in the early days of their relationship.



The Duke of Sussex, in his bombshell book Spare, proudly recalls loved-up moments when he and Meghan reunited in London after spending weeks apart in the summer of 2016.



Harry did not appeared hesitant to reveal that he and Meghan spent the night at one of the Soho House branches on the day of the anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

Harry described that how he waited 'breathlessly' outside Meghan's room until she opened the door and 'pulled me inside'.

Lilibet and Archie's father Harry hinted the passionate clinch that followed his and wife Meghan's reunion, saying: "I want to say we hung a "Do Not Disturb" sign on the door. But I don't think there was time."