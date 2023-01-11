Billy Porter rocks fuchsia tuxedo gown by paying tribute to his 2019 Oscars look

Billy Porter looks fabulous in a fuchsia tuxedo at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, paying homage to his 2019 Oscars look.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards took place on Tuesday, January 10, in Beverley Hills. Billy Porter, known for his fashion statement at every Award ceremony, turned up this time too in a statement-making look.

Porter wore a fuchsia velvet overlay gown, custom-made by Christian Siriano, who also dressed him in the 2019 Oscars.

The American Horror Story star accessorised in Yeprem ear cuffs and rings by Stéfère, House of Emmanuele, Tiziano Colasante, and Shine Like Me selected by stylists, Ty Hunter and Colin Anderson.

He gave boost to his stature with a towering pair of his very own 'Kinky Boots' - silver studded platform booties.



