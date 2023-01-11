Tom Arnold reveals how he lost 80 pounds after experiencing a stroke

Tom Arnold discussed how he avoided death and shed 80 pounds of body weight following a stroke in January of last year, according to Fox News.



Tom shared that his health diagnosis after the stroke motivated him to change his lifestyle. He added that he lost his weight with the help of weight-loss and motivational coach Charles D’Angelo, who he met through his friend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Tom said, "Hearing ‘You had a stroke,’ it puts you in a dark place. It shakes you. What have I done to myself? I’ve let myself go. You’ve got to be a bit of a rude guy and say, ‘I’m not doing this for anyone – I’m doing this for me. Me, number one. I deserve this.’"

Tom revealed that he went through his weight loss journey for nine months and he wanted to switch up his health routine for his two young kids since he’s a single father.

Tom revealed that after nine months, he was unable to recognize himself in the mirror.