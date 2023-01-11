Prince Harry warned by Meghan Markle over his aggressive tone: 'I would never tolerate'

Prince Harry, in his memoir, claims that he once lost his cool at Meghan Markle during a furious argument in which he “snapped at her” and spoke “cruelly”.



The Duke of Sussex, in Spare, said he spoke to the Duchess with “cruel” and “harsh” words, adding that after he spoke, “I could feel everything in the room come to a stop.”



The Duchess reportedly left the room immediately and disappeared for 15 minutes before the Prince found her sitting calmly in their bedroom, according to an excerpt from the Duke's memoir.

Meghan responded as saying that she “would never tolerate” a partner or a co-parent who would speak like that, she urged Harry to seek therapy.

In response to his wife's suggestions, Harry said: "I’ve tried therapy…Willy told me to go. Never found the right person. Didn’t work."

Meghan snubbed: "Try again."

The Duke of Sussex, as per HELLO!, described a conversation at Nottingham Cottage - or “Not Cott”, in which he “became touchy”, admitting that he interpreted one of Meghan’s comments “the wrong way”.