Golden Globes nominee takes aim at Kardashians over ‘fake lips’

Golden Globes Awards 2023 nominee Sheryl Lee Ralph took an aim at the Kardashians for their ‘fake lips’.



During her conversation with InStyle, Sheryl was asked to give advice to her 15-year-old self.

“There’s nothing wrong with your nose. There is nothing wrong with the shade of your skin. There is nothing wrong with the way your hair grows out of your head,” she said.

"And there is certainly nothing wrong with your lips because there will be some people called Kardashians and they will pay $10,000 for your lips,” the nominee for the prestigious awards show added.

"Hang in there 15-year-old Sheryl Lee Ralph! You're good!" she added.

Reacting to Sheryl’s jibe at one of the most influential families, fans showered their support on the actress.

While fan wrote: “Oh, she's so mother for that”, another expressed: “I mean she’s not wrong. We’ve all seen their before pics.”

A third comment read: “I love The Kardashians, but god (expletive) what a queen.”