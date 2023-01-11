Tailor breaks silence on Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton bridesmaid dress row

FileFootage

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s relationship in the public eye took a new turn when the story about the bridesmaid dress row emerged.



The tailor at the centre of the drama recently let his side of the story out after being tracked down by Daily Mail.

The outlet reported that Ajay Mirpuri said that he didn’t witness anything that is being said about the day.

Ajay said that the six bridesmaid dresses has issues with the fitting so he and three other staffers had to work around the clock at the Palace and Windsor Castle for four days ahead of the royal wedding.

“If anything happened in the background, it didn't happen in front of me,” the tailor said. “But yes, weddings are stressful at the best of times – and especially one at this high level; you've got to respect that.”

“They were faced with a problem as anyone gets at a wedding, with last minute hitches. I can understand why anybody would be upset if the dresses weren't fitting – it's nerve-wracking,” he continued.

Ajay added: “I feel for them all, because you wouldn't want the children to go out on a big stage in an ill-fitting dress – and that's what they were.

“All six bridesmaids' dresses had to be fixed, and we did it.”