Jerrod Carmichael creates buzz as he grills Tom Cruise, Will Smith at 2023 Golden Globes

Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th Annual Golden Globes Awards and poked fun on some of the most famous names of the industry on-stage.

The On the Count of Three star mocked Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Kanye West while hosting the prestigious award ceremony.

Carmichael shaded the Top Gun: Maverick actor over his association with Scientology while quipping about his decision to return three Golden Globe awards in protest of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“Hey, guys backstage I found these,” the comedian said while holding three trophies in his hand on stage. “[It’s the] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned.”

“I’m just a host briefly, or whatever, but I have a pitch I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige,” he added.

Carmichael mentioned the name of the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who has not been seen in public in a very long time.

He then went on to mock the King Richard actor over the Oscars slapgate, a dig which was not very well received with social media users and even the audience at the award show.

“While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for best portrayal of masculinity on television, so please give it up for Will Smith. Please! Please!” he quipped.

The joke received some faint applause from the audience while others took to Twitter to bash Carmichael over his failed attempt to be “funny.”