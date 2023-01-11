Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli pen heart touching wishes on baby Vamika's birthday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are celebrating their daughter Vamika's 2nd birthday on 11 January.



On Wednesday, the PK actress treated fans to an unseen photo of the little one and posted an adorable picture in which Vamika is seen playing with mommy and giving kisses on her face.

Anushka wrote, "Two years ago my heart grew wide open."

On the other hand, father Virat Kohli also pens the heartiest caption to her baby's birthday post.

Along with the picture Indian cricket wrote, "My heartbeat is 2 drops heart emoji."

Take a look:



