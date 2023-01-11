Prince Harry fighting royals who ‘he knows can’t retaliate’: ‘Such cowardice!’

File Footage

Prince Harry is under fire for his ‘cowardly’ attacks against the Royal Family and those whom he ‘knows can’t fight back’.



These allegations have been brought to light by TalkTV Presenter Richard Tice.

Tice started by saying, “Harry's allegations against his own family have already caused massive hurt, huge damage to those he claims to love and to his own country.”

“A country he once proudly served and was once willing to put his life on the line for...How's it possible that he's now become such a wimp? He's bleating about stumbling on a dog bone.”

Before concluding Tice also accused Prince Harry of being ‘cowardly’ in his attacks since he knows “that they cannot and will not respond.”