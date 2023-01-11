Prince Harry’s turned his blood ties ‘truly toxic: report

File Footage

Experts warn Prince Harry “no longer has a chance for reconciliation” since his relations have become ‘truly toxic’.



This claim has come shortly after Prince Harry stepped forward with claims that “forgiveness is 100% a possibility” in ITV's Harry: The Interview.

Despite Prince Harry’s ‘openness’ consultant and royal correspondent Richard Fitzwilliams feels King Charles and Prince William ‘probably hold different views.

Mr Fitzwilliams even went as far as to say the memoir has caused “great outrage”.

During his interview with the Daily Star, the expert was quoted saying, “It’s a fact the rivalry between the brothers is toxic.”

“William will be outraged by the revelations. Harry’s push for reconciliation on their terms as they control the narrative is not likely to have a chance after interviews like this and a book where the extracts are so harmful to the royal family.”

“This is successful PR. He calls for reconciliation - the royals must of course be accountable. They’ve offered to apologise. He appears so reasonable!”

“The royal family must continue their silence or this media circus would be completely out of control.”