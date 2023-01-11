Eddie Murphy reacts to Will Smith viral Golden Globes speech

Eddie Murphy clarified his viral speech at the Golden Globes, poking fun at the infamous Will Smith Oscar slap.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the Norbit star sat down with the outlet's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier to clarify why he named his friends.
"Yeah, because in reality, I've worked with Jada," adding, "I love Will. I love Will, and I love Chris -- and it's all love."
Murphy's viral speech started with advice for working in the industry.
"I want to let you know there's a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity and peace of mind. It's very simple," the actor continued.
"There's three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out your ****** mouth!" Murphy shouted to the audience.
Will Smith's wife, Pinkett Smith, starred opposite Murphy in the 1996 film, The Nutty.
