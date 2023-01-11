Austin Butler gives shoutout to costar Brad Pitt during Golden Globes 2023 speech

Austin Butler was crowned as the new king, with the actor winning the Golden Globe award for best actor in a motion picture, drama, for his role in Elvis, on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023, per multiple media outlets.

The actor, a first-time Golden Globe nominee had a tough competition in the category that featured Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection).

“Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes,” Butler began before voicing his admiration for his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt and director Quentin Tarantino.

“Brad, I love you," he said before continuing to acknowledge of industry legends he admires.

“I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported. I love you, Baz Luhrmann,” Butler continued. “Thank you for believing in me in those moments that I didn’t even believe in myself. I’m so grateful to you. I also want to thank my dance partner, the greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for, Mr Tom Hanks.”

After expressing his love for the film’s studio and his family, he gave a special shout-out to the Presley's former wife Priscilla Presley and daughter Lisa Marie Presley. He then concluded his speech by acknowledging the King, himself.

“Lastly, Elvis Presley, himself, you were an icon and a rebel,” Butler said. “And I love you so much.”