BLACKPINK confirms to headline Coachella 2023

BLACKPINK is all set to make history with their upcoming Coachella performance in 2023.

On January 10, Soompi reported that the famous U.S. music festival officially announced its star-studded line-up for the 2023 edition and BLACKPINK will be the K-pop first artist in history to headline Coachella.

K-pop girl group will be joining the 2023 Coachella headline artist line-up alongside Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean.

Previously, BLACKPINK performed at Coachella in 2019, but this year will mark their first time taking the stage as a headliner.

The 2023 music festival will take place on April 14th, 15th, and 16th, followed by April 21st, 22nd, and 23rd.

For those unversed, BLACKPINK is a famous South Korean girl band consisting of four members: Lisa, Rose, Jennie, and Jisoo.

The group debuted with their single album Square One in August 2026 under YG Entertainment