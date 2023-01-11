 
Wednesday January 11, 2023
Golden Globes 2023: Full list of Winners & Nominees

Here is the official and complete list of all the winners in the 2023 Golden Globes awards

By Web Desk
January 11, 2023
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards has just shared its complete list of winners. 

They include;

Best Motion Picture - Drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans **WINNER**
  • Tár
  • Top Gun Maverick

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, TÁR **WINNER**
  • Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis, The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

  • Austin Butler, Elvis **WINNER**
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman, The Son
  • Bill Nighy, Living
  • Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
  • Margot Robbie, Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
  • Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Diego Calva, Babylon
  • Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver, White Noise
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**
  • Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever **WINNER**
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt, Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**
  • Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Director – Motion Picture

  • James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans **WINNER**

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

  • Todd Field, TÁR
  • Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**
  • Sarah Polley, Women Talking
  • Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Motion Picture – Animated

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio **WINNER**
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

  • All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
  • Argentina, 1985, Argentina **WINNER**
  • Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium
  • Decision to Leave, South Korea
  • RRR, India

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon **WINNER**
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"

RRR, "Naatu Naatu" **WINNER**

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

  • Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Imelda Staunton, The Crown
  • Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya, Euphoria **WINNER**

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

  • Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone **WINNER**
  • Diego Luna, Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Abbott Elementary **WINNER**
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary **WINNER**
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
  • Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

  • Donald Glover, Atlanta
  • Bill Hader, Barry
  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
  • Julia Garner, Ozark **WINNER**
  • Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

  • John Lithgow, The Old Man
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
  • John Turturro, Severance
  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary **WINNER**
  • Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Black Bird
  • Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • The Dropout
  • Pam & Tommy
  • The White Lotus **WINNER**

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
  • Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
  • Lily James, Pam & Tommy
  • Julia Roberts, Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout **WINNER**

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • Taron Egerton, Black Bird
  • Colin Firth, The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story **WINNER**
  • Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

  • F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird **WINNER**
  • Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
  • Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television
  • Ryan Murphy