Golden Globes 2023: Full list of Winners & Nominees 

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards has just shared its complete list of winners.
They include;
Best Motion Picture - Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans **WINNER**
- Tár
- Top Gun Maverick
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Cate Blanchett, TÁR **WINNER**
- Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Austin Butler, Elvis **WINNER**
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Hugh Jackman, The Son
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
- Margot Robbie, Babylon
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
- Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Diego Calva, Babylon
- Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Adam Driver, White Noise
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**
- Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever **WINNER**
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brad Pitt, Babylon
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once **WINNER**
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans **WINNER**
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Todd Field, TÁR
- Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin **WINNER**
- Sarah Polley, Women Talking
- Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio **WINNER**
- Inu-Oh
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
- All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany
- Argentina, 1985, Argentina **WINNER**
- Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium
- Decision to Leave, South Korea
- RRR, India
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz, Babylon **WINNER**
- John Williams, The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"
Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"
RRR, "Naatu Naatu" **WINNER**
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, The Crown
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria **WINNER**
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Kevin Costner, Yellowstone **WINNER**
- Diego Luna, Andor
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Abbott Elementary **WINNER**
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Wednesday
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary **WINNER**
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear **WINNER**
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Julia Garner, Ozark **WINNER**
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series
- John Lithgow, The Old Man
- Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
- John Turturro, Severance
- Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary **WINNER**
- Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Black Bird
- Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- The Dropout
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus **WINNER**
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Lily James, Pam & Tommy
- Julia Roberts, Gaslit
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout **WINNER**
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Taron Egerton, Black Bird
- Colin Firth, The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
- Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story **WINNER**
- Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
- Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
- Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird **WINNER**
- Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
- Carol Burnett Award for Lifetime Achievement in Television
- Ryan Murphy