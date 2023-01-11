'Spare': Prince Harry's book breaks sales record

Prince Harry's book 'Spare" has become Britain's fastest selling non-fiction title of all time, said journalist Omid Scobie citing publishers.
"It's, so far, recorded a sales figure of 400,000 copies across all formats," he said.
Scobie said the information about the book was shared with him by a spokesperson for Trans World Books, a UK division of Penguin Random House.
The author of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's unauthorized biography said, "Finding Freedom was the fastest-selling royal book in two decades. Grateful to have experienced that and thank you again to everyone who read it."
Prince Harry has levelled some serious allegations against the royal family in his book which officially released on Tuesday but leaked online a few days ago.
The book came days after Harry and Meghan broke their silence in their Netflix documentary.
Prince Philip's cousin and former king of Greece dies
A royal source has said that Prince Harry appears to have been 'kidnapped' by the cult of Meghan Markle
Prince Harry is talking about Archie reconnecting with the Royal Family
Victoria seemingly went makeup-free in new snaps
Prince Harry has amped up his personal security amid reports of growing threat to his safety over his book 'Spare'
King Charles is refraining from taking action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle