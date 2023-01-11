Prince Harry talks about 'cathartic' King Charles and Camilla wedding

Prince Harry has laid bare his real feelings as Queen Consort Camilla married King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex talks about how he believed that his stepmother would be less of a problem if she is happy with his father. Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005.
“When the wedding did finally take place — without Granny, who chose not to attend — it was almost cathartic for everyone, even me,” Harry writes. “Standing near the altar I mostly kept my head bowed, eyes on the floor, just as I had during Mummy’s funeral, but I did sneak several long peeks at the groom and the bride and each time I thought: Good for you. Though, also: Goodbye.”
Harry then added that he wanted the newlyweds to be “happy."
“Maybe she’d [Camilla] be less dangerous if she was happy?” Harry wrote.
