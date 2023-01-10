Amanda Holden sends pulses racing in dog tooth mini skirt

Amanda Holden sent pulses racing as she posed in a miniskirt while enjoying a rainy day in London on Tuesday.
She recently enjoyed a lavish winter break in Mauritius at a five-star hotel.
The presenter, 51, looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a dog tooth mini skirt as she showed off her sun-kissed legs following her luxury £1.7K a night African getaway.
Despite the weather, Amanda was all smiles as she shielded herself with a large umbrella and briskly walked home from the studio.
She opted for a cream turtleneck knit with gold buttons across the shoulders and a pair of suede stilettos.
To complete her classic look, the television personality carried a nude handbag and styled her blonde hair straight.
It comes after Amanda kicked off her new year with a bang as she has been soaking up the sun on a £1.7k a night holiday in Mauritius.
