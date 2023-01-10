Madonna gives an insight into her ‘rituals’ time in Kenya

Madonna sent the internet into a meltdown as she shared her memories from Kenya with Samburu warriors engaging in traditional rituals during her stay.

The American singer and songwriter, 64 turned to Instagram and showed off her adventure as she shared video clips and photographs of herself immersed in the country's way of life.

Madonna got into the spirit of things, dressed in skin-tight trousers with boots and a patterned shirt while layering up with a rain jacket and huge turquoise shawl.

She completed her look with a beige cowgirl-style hat, a heavily embellished statement coin necklace, and dazzling nail extensions.

The singing superstar branded herself 'Mpenzi', which means 'lover' in Swahili, in one heavily-filtered snap of herself, while a video clip version showed her make-up-free reality.

The Like A Virgin singer rang in 2023 in Malawi with her 17-year-old son David, 16-year-old daughter Mercy and 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere.

David, Mercy, Stelle, and Estere were all born in Malawi and later adopted by the Material Girl singer.

She has two other children as well: Rocco, 22, from her past marriage to Guy Ritchie, and 26-year-old Lourdes Leon who she shares with Carlos Leon.



