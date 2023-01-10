David Beckham’s son Cruz spotted taking a stroll with lady love Tana

David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham and his girlfriend Tana turned heads as they were spotted taking a stroll with family dogs.

The aspiring singer coordinated his outfit with Tana, both opting to wear padded jackets and knitted beanie hats.

He completed his casual look with a brown hoodie and black cargo trousers with a pair of white trainers.

Tana, who's been dating the model since May, wore a grey sweater with her sleeveless jacket and a pair of baggy trousers with multiple pocket detail.

Their outing comes after David celebrated New Year's Eve with a family firework night and took to Instagram to share a snap while admitting he missed his eldest son Brooklyn.

The former footballer, 47, looked dapper in a tuxedo in the shot, where he was joined by his wife Victoria, 48, and children Romeo, 20, Cruz, and Harper, 11.

Budding chef Brooklyn, 23, has spent the festive period away from his famous family, celebrating with his new wife Nicola Peltz, 27, and her family.



