JIT members probing attack on Imran Khan 'at odds'

PTI Chief Imran Khan steps out of his vehicles ahead of joining his march, just hours before he was attacked in an attempted assassination. — Twitter/@PTIofficial

LAHORE: Reports of differences between members of the joint investigation team (JIT), probing the attempted assassination attack on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, have surfaced, sources informed Geo News.

On November 3, the PTI chief was attacked during his party's “Azadi March” rally in Wazirabad, which he kickstarted to call for immediate elections and protest against the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led ruling government in the Centre — months after his ouster in April last year.

Naveed, a suspect who allegedly fired the gunshots at Khan and his party's leaders standing on the container, was apprehended by the law enforcement agencies near the attack's site.

A first information report of the incident was registered on November 7 under the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.



The sources within JIT, aware of the development, said that the investigations into the assassination attempt have been handed over to an anti-corruption officer by the Lahore police chief Ghulam Dogar.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Dogar — who is leading the probe — has assigned the key responsibility of interrogating the suspect to anti-corruption officer Anwar Shah and no other member of the probe panel is given access to the attacker.

As per the sources, four members of the JIT have shown differences and shared their reservations with the Home Ministry and Punjab Police chief.

“They have written a letter to the Home Department highlighting the problems. The JIT members who expressed concerns are Khurram Shah, Naseebullah, Ehsanuullah and Malik Tariq Mehboob.”

PTI Chairman Khan has also cast aspersions over the investigation conducted by the JIT and requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to form a powerful inquiry team.

In a tweet, the PTI chairman alleged that JIT members are "being pressurised to distance themselves from the findings" of the probe.

"This further confirms my conviction that powerful quarters were behind the assassination attempt on me," claimed the PTI chief.

