Imran Khan addressing the party workers from hospital after the attempt on his life. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

KARACHI: The PTI leadership is giving contradictory statements on who masterminded the attack on Imran Khan.

This was stated by Shahzeb Khanzada on Thursday in his Geo news programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath.

He said a private TV channel aired a report citing Imran Khan that retired Gen Qamar Bajwa masterminded the attack to create an environment to impose emergency.

Later, Shahzeb said, the PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry tweeted that the TV channel had quoted Imran Khan out of context, and that he (Fawad) would hold a press conference to speak on the attack investigation. Shahzeb quoted Fawad as saying that no one could be blamed before completion of the investigation. Pointing out the contradiction, Shahzeb said that before his tweet, Fawad had already appeared in a talk show, and had alleged that certain quarters wanted to see Imran dead, as they believed that no one could prevent martial law if Imran was murdered. Explaining further, Shahzeb asked that given the fact that martial is imposed against the prime minister, how could Bajwa and Shehbaz Sharif ne simulatenously involved in the attack?