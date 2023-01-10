Mel Gibson has been removed from Grand Marshall Mardi Gras Parade: Find out why

Mel Gibson has recently been pulled out as a celebrity guest from Grand Marshall for the upcoming Mardi Gras Parade following backlash and threats



In a statement released by one of the festival’s largest parade groups, The Krewe of Endymion President Dan Kelly said that the group “has received significant feedback about the Grand Marshall announcement”.

Kelly continued, “Some of this commentary included threats that cause us great concern.

“In the best interest of the safety of our riders, special guests and everyone that welcomes us on the streets, Mel Gibson will not ride as a Co-Grand Marshal for our 2023 parade,” stated Kelly.

Meanwhile, the Krewe of Endymion is set to parade through the Crescent City's streets on February 18 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

For the unversed, Gibson had been in the news for making racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments. He was ignored by Hollywood for 10 years; however, he got role in 2016 hit movie Hacksaw Ridge.