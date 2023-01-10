US media says Prince Harry 'repetitive’ remarks are ‘tiresome’

Prince Harry seemingly got on the US media’s bad side due to his ‘repetitive’ remarks after being subjected to critical reporting by the UK media.

Recently, The New York Times published an article to suggest that Prince Harry’s complaints could come off as ‘tiresome’ for Americans.

In her piece for the publication, Sarah Lyall talked about the change in US attitude towards the Sussexes while noting that “there are only so many revelations the public can stomach.”

She wrote: “Once they have exhausted the topic of themselves, what is left for them to talk about?”

Sarah further noted that the US response to Prince Harry’s interviews has ‘changed’ adding: “Even in the United States, which has a soft spot for royals in exile and a generally higher tolerance than Britain does for redemptive stories about overcoming trauma and family dysfunction, there is a sense that there are only so many revelations the public can stomach.”