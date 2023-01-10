Michelle Yeoh reflects on ageing as an actress in Hollywood: ‘age over capability’

Michelle Yeoh has recently opened up about getting “a stellar role” in Everything Everywhere All at Once at this age.



In a new interview with CBS News Sunday Mornings, Yeoh elaborated on why she’s “amazed to think” to land such a role at this stage of her career in Hollywood.

“It's like the older you get, they see you by your age rather than see you by your capability,” said the 60-year-old.

Yeoh commended the directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of the movie, who “thought she can do this if anybody in this industry, who can fight, who can be funny, be dramatic and sincere all those kinds of things”.

Calling the experience joyful, the actress stated, “To receive that, you don't know how ... joyful [it feels] when someone gives you the opportunity to show what you're capable of.”

When questioned about being cast in a lead role in this movie, Yeoh explained, “I've had a spectacular career. But you don't want it to just slow down or end because you have gotten to a certain age.”

She continued, “And you start getting scripts where the guy, the hero, is still in his 50s, 60s — some even more. And then they get to go on the adventure with your daughter.”



“Then you go, like, 'No, c'mon guys, give me a chance. Because I feel that I am still able to do all that,” remarked the Crazy Rich Asians actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Yeoh also discussed how this movie and her role had an impact on the Asian community after its release in March last year.

“What I found so beautiful was it was giving a voice to a very ordinary woman. An ageing, immigrant woman who's never really had a voice before,” commented the Yes, Madam actress.

The actress mentioned, “It's hard being, looking like this, because I have a lot of Asians who come up to me and say, 'Thank you for doing this because now I see it's possible for us to be there.”

“It is very important because what we're giving to all the Asian faces is that we're not invisible,” she added.