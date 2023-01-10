Netflix drops trailer for upcoming film 'True Spirit' with release date

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming film True Spirit which is set to stream on February 3, 2023.
A true story of an incredible journey based on Jessica Watson’s book, follows a teen's harrowing journey and overcoming her greatest fear as she navigates the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean.
A 16-year-old girl sailed around the world by herself to sail 23,000 nautical miles around the world in 8 months.
Anna Paquin who played the role of Jessica’s mother in the film story said that "Jessica Watson's story is an extraordinary one of perseverance in the face of obstacles and when all the odds are stacked against you,"
The starting cast of the series includes Teagan Croft, Cliff Curtis, and Josh Lawson. Bridget Webb, Anna Paquin, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen, and Todd Lasance.
