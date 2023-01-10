John Mayer reflects on journey of ‘grief’ after losing friend Bob Saget

John Mayer penned a heartfelt tribute to his late friend and actor Bob Saget a year after his death.

The Full House star was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida on January 9, 2021, after performing a stand-up show in Jacksonville the night before. One month later, his family confirmed that he died due to head trauma. He was 65.

Reflecting on his friendship with late actor and comedian, Mayer described how he felt when he learned of his passing.

“One year ago today, we lost Bob Saget. I loved that guy. I love saying ‘I loved that guy.’ Soon after he left us, I couldn’t finish those three words without falling apart, but now I say it with all the simplicity and complexity that love itself entails,” he wrote.

“I knew he was otherworldly while he was here. Every moment we spent together was the stuff of Old Hollywood Magic, of dinners and drinks and stories and laughs and memories you knew were cutting deep grooves into your soul as the lathe was turning.”

The Gravity singer then detailed his journey of morning a loved one. “Grief is a journey, and it’s a profound trip that someone you lose takes as well; they leave the space around you and slowly climb a staircase to find a space within you.”



He concluded saying, “I miss him all the time, but those memories? They’re solid objects. And today we’ll take them out and hold them and trade them and remember how much Bob Saget meant to us. I loved that guy, and I always will.”

In a 2019 interview with Chicks in the Office, Saget had revealed he was a fan of Mayer’s work. And in 2006, the comic reached out to the musician to perform for his scleroderma benefit. While the singer could not make it to the event, he sent a video of himself performing one of his favourite songs, forging a friendship.

After Saget’s passing, Mayer had organised and footed the bill for a private plane to fly Saget’s body back to California from Florida and had been a pallbearer at the funeral.