'RRR' director to make his first appearance on US talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers

SS Rajamouli will be accompanied by Alison Williams at Late Night with Seth Meyers

SS Rajamouli will be making his debut appearance on a US talk show; Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The director will be making his first appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that will premiere on January 9 (US time zone). Furthermore, Alison Williams will be accompanying Rajamouli on the talk show.

The exciting news was shared by film critic J Hurtado via his twitter handle. “Can't make it to the @ChineseTheatres screening of #RRRMovie tomorrow? Don't worry, #SSRajamouli will be guesting on @LateNightSeth so you can still get your SSR fix! Someone record it for us! Wrote J.”

SS together with Ram Charan and Jr NTR is gearing up to attend the Golden Globes Awards 2023. Moreover, the three of them are also attending RRR screening all over the United States.

Ram’s magnum opus is also being screened in the Chinese theatres. RRR’s tickets were sold within 98 seconds at the theatres.



As per IndiaToday, SS Rajamouli’s RRR features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR.