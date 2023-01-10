Colin Farrell says he’s ‘been in touch’ with Jeremy Renner after accident

Colin Farrell is sending well wishes to former costar and friend who was hospitalised after a serious accident.

Farrell and Renner starred together in S.W.A.T back in 2003.

Farrell walked the carpet at the The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City where he spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, January 8, 2023.

The Fantastic Beasts actor said he has “been in touch” with Renner. “He's doing good, I believe,” Farrell said. “All prayers are with him.”

The Hawkeye actor was met with an accident on New Year’s Day as he helped his friends and family remove snow with snowplough from his driveway. Local authorities said Renner was airlifted to a hospital following the incident. The actor underwent two surgeries and remained in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition at the time, via People Magazine.

Over the weekend, Renner thanked those who wished him well as he spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital while recovering from the accident.

During Renner's birthday on Saturday, the actor received a number of birthday messages from Marvel Cinematic Universe costars like Chris Evans and Hailee Steinfeld.

The Base Chicago shared a cute video on Instagram of children in the programme holding up signs that spell "Renner" and waving their arms as they sang along to 50 Cent's lyrics, "Go shawty, it's your birthday. We gon' party like it's your birthday."

"I love you all sooooo much !!!! Thank you," Renner wrote in response to the clip, as he shared it on his page and commented under the clip. "You've made my spirits sing!!!!"

Many actors like Evangeline Lilly, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Heidi Klum, Jimmy Fallon, Isla Fisher and Orlando Bloom wished Renner well after they found out about the accident.