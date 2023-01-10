Prince Harry says Meghan 'bounced on purple ball' as she went into labour

Prince Harry is opening up about the day Meghan Markle gave birth to their first child, Archie Harrison.

Writing in his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex reveals how he ate Nando’s and got high on laughing gas to come to terms with the labour.

He also added that Meghan ‘bounced on a giant purple ball’ as she went into labour and then listened to soulful hymns’

“Meg was so calm. I was calm too,’ he writes in his memoir,” he added.

“But I saw two ways of enhancing my calm. One: Nando’s chicken (brought by our bodyguards). Two: A canister of laughing gas beside Meg’s bed. I took several slow, penetrating hits.”

“Meg, bouncing on a giant purple ball, a proven way of giving Nature a push, laughed and rolled her eyes. I took several more hits and now I was bouncing too.”

Harry then added that the doctors has to give Meghan an epidural to ease her pain and ensure a smooth delivery.

“The anaesthetist hurried in. Off went the music, on went the lights. Whoa. Vibe change,” he added.

After a tough labour, Archie was born and the love birds cried out of happiness.