Prince Harry shuns father King Charles' plea not to attack his wife Camilla

Prince Harry appeared ignoring a plea from his father King Charles not to attack his wife Camilla as he said the Queen Consort, branding Camilla 'dangerous' and a 'villain' with 'plot' to marry his father in new interviews.



Tearful Harry, during his appearance on Tom Bradby and CBS interviews, appeared launching searing attack on Camilla. The Duke of Sussex got emotional and produced some tears while sharing his thoughts about his stepmother.

Meghan's hubby Harry apparently snubbed his father as he rejected his request not to disgrace members of the royal family.

Harry wrote in his memoir Spare that Camilla 'sacrificed me on her personal PR altar'. The Duke also revealed that he and William asked Charles not to marry her, and accused her of scheming to wed the now King and become Queen Consort.

Meghan's hubby told Anderson Cooper: "She was the villain, she was a third person in the marriage, she needed to rehabilitate her image."

However, fans slammed Harry for his comments, saying the Duke sees things from Meghan's eyes.