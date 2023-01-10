Benji Madden feels 'happy and grateful' on 8th wedding anniversary with Cameron Diaz

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz recently celebrated their marriage's eighth anniversary. To wish his wife a happy anniversary, he posted a message on Instagram, according to Fox News.



Benji, a lead guitarist for Good Charlotte, shared a drawing of a vase filled with flowers on his Instagram. He also added a sweet message for his wife in the caption in which he shared that he hoped they stay together for 80 more years.

Benji wrote in the caption, "In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful. 8 years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide. Let's do 80 more and then forever. Happy anniversary 1•5."

Diaz and Benji got married in 2015 and they welcomed their daughter Raddix in December 2019. Cameron was on a break from acting since 2014 when she was last seen in Annie. She will be making her acting comeback soon with the new Netflix movie Back In Action alongside Jamie Foxx.