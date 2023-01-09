Kate Winslet makes a very special moment with young journalist: Watch

Kate Winslet made a special moment for a young journalist during her first-ever interview by spending time giving words of encouragement.

The Hollywood actress, 47, sat down for a chat with German public service broadcaster ZDF regarding her newest movie Avatar: The Way Of Water.

When told it was the youngster's first time interviewing anyone - Kate immediately provides a guiding hand by taking a breather and insisting that it will go ahead to be 'the most amazing interview ever'.

The young journalist called Martha begins by telling Kate: 'This is my first time [interviewing],' and Kate replies: 'It's your first time doing it?

'Well guess what, when we do this interview, it's going to be the most amazing interview ever - and do you know why? Because we've decided that it is going to be.

'And you can ask me anything that you want, and you don't have to be scared, everything is going to be amazing.

The heartwarming moment was shared on social media, where users praised Kate's ability to calm the teen in what could have been a very overwhelming task.

One wrote on Twitter: 'Junkets can be really nerve wracking. Words of encouragement and kindness like this can go such a long way.'

A second said: 'Genuinely what a lovely thing for her to say, she didn’t have to, i bet that makes a lifelong difference.'



