Willie Aames 'Gutted' after 'Eight Is Enough' costar Adam Rich's demise

Willie Aames of Eight Is Enough is devastated at the death of his close friend and co-star Adam Rich.

After the death of Adam Rich, announced on Sunday, January 8, Adam Rich shared his grief on Facebook and penned an emotional note for his longtime friend.

Aames wrote, "This morning [my wife] Winnie woke me with the heartbreaking news of Adam Rich's passing."

"I'm gutted. Adam was more than a colleague. He was very much my only little brother. A lifelong friend," he continued.



Ames also shared Rich's intention of returning to Hollywood in the past few years, "These last few years Adam had dreams of renewing his career. He was one of those kid actors that our generation will always remember."

He also talked about Rich's character as his brother, Nicholas, in the show, "I can't tell you how many parents have told me they named their first child 'Nicolas' after his Eight Is Enough character."

"The diminishing fraternity of kids that grew up in the golden years of family television has lost another of our own. I will miss him deeply," he added further.

Aames concluded his post, "Rest 'A.R.' You were the cutest TV kid of them all," adding the hashtag "#heartbroken."