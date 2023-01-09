Kanye West: fans tweeted 'miss you Kanye' amid missing reports

Kanye West's antisemitism cost him dearly, as the rapper currently staying under the radar since the Christmas holidays. However, some hardcore fans are still missing their disgraced superstar.
The 45-year-old fans posted several tweets on social media, showing their love for him.
However, on the contrary, many fans of the Grammy winner were shocked by the rapper's blatant problematic behaviour.
Several flocked to studios to remove their 'Kanye tattoo' after his anti-Semitic outbursts.
It is pertinent to mention here Ye alleged missing reports were anything but true, as the rapper was spotted at a church.
Virat Kohli treated fans to an unseen photo with baby Vamika
Rihanna teased her Super Bowl performance on NFL regular season last weekend
Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'
Tom Cruise ‘commitment to craft’ made people go to theaters after pandemic, says Jay Ellis
Prince Harry recently gave fans a hint about his current relationship with Prince William and King Charles III
David Beckham wishes Nicola Peltz on her 28th birthday after New Year, Christmas posts snub