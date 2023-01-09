Kanye West: fans tweeted 'miss you Kanye' amid missing reports

Kanye West's antisemitism cost him dearly, as the rapper currently staying under the radar since the Christmas holidays. However, some hardcore fans are still missing their disgraced superstar.

The 45-year-old fans posted several tweets on social media, showing their love for him.

However, on the contrary, many fans of the Grammy winner were shocked by the rapper's blatant problematic behaviour.

Several flocked to studios to remove their 'Kanye tattoo' after his anti-Semitic outbursts.

It is pertinent to mention here Ye alleged missing reports were anything but true, as the rapper was spotted at a church.