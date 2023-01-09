Hailey Bieber opts for classy look during romantic date with Justin

Hailey Bieber brings A-game fashion to the street.
On Sunday evening, she was spotted with her hubby Justin as they headed out for a cheese and wine date night in Beverly Hills.
The married couple opted for a fashionable yet classy look for the night at Wally's, with Hailey opting for a grey sweatshirt and leather trench coat.
Meanwhile, Justin donned his signature shabby-chic style, wearing an oversized t-shirt underneath a baby blue and yellow checkered shirt.
Their appearance on Sunday comes after Hailey spoke out about struggling with PTSD following her mini-stroke last year.
The 26-year-old model - who was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain - detailed the scary experience in The Run-Through With Vogue podcast released Friday.
Virat Kohli treated fans to an unseen photo with baby Vamika
Rihanna teased her Super Bowl performance on NFL regular season last weekend
Uday Chopra was assisted by Hrithik Roshan in choosing name for 'Darr'
Tom Cruise ‘commitment to craft’ made people go to theaters after pandemic, says Jay Ellis
Prince Harry recently gave fans a hint about his current relationship with Prince William and King Charles III
David Beckham wishes Nicola Peltz on her 28th birthday after New Year, Christmas posts snub