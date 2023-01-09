Hailey Bieber opts for classy look during romantic date with Justin

Hailey Bieber brings A-game fashion to the street.

On Sunday evening, she was spotted with her hubby Justin as they headed out for a cheese and wine date night in Beverly Hills.

The married couple opted for a fashionable yet classy look for the night at Wally's, with Hailey opting for a grey sweatshirt and leather trench coat.

Meanwhile, Justin donned his signature shabby-chic style, wearing an oversized t-shirt underneath a baby blue and yellow checkered shirt.

Their appearance on Sunday comes after Hailey spoke out about struggling with PTSD following her mini-stroke last year.

The 26-year-old model - who was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain - detailed the scary experience in The Run-Through With Vogue podcast released Friday.



