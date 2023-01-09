 
close
Monday January 09, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber opts for classy look during romantic date with Justin

Their appearance on Sunday comes after Hailey spoke out about struggling with PTSD

By Web Desk
January 09, 2023

Hailey Bieber brings A-game fashion to the street.

On Sunday evening, she was spotted with her hubby Justin as they headed out for a cheese and wine date night in Beverly Hills.

The married couple opted for a fashionable yet classy look for the night at Wally's, with Hailey opting for a grey sweatshirt and leather trench coat.

Meanwhile, Justin donned his signature shabby-chic style, wearing an oversized t-shirt underneath a baby blue and yellow checkered shirt.

Their appearance on Sunday comes after Hailey spoke out about struggling with PTSD following her mini-stroke last year.

The 26-year-old model - who was admitted to the hospital with stroke-like symptoms caused by a blood clot in her brain - detailed the scary experience in The Run-Through With Vogue podcast released Friday.