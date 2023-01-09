Meghan Markle’s rumoured book to ‘do what Prince Harry hasn’t’

file footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning on writing her own tell-all book which will do what her husband ‘Prince Harry hasn’t’ in his own memoir Spare, according to a royal expert.

Days after Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir leaked days before its January 10 release date and made headlines with its attacks on the Royal Family, royal author Tom Bower has claimed that Harry’s wife Meghan could have more ammunition up her sleeve.

Talking to OK! Magazine, Bower said: “I predicted that Meghan would release a book a year ago. This will be the next stage. She’ll attack the late Queen, Camilla and Charles. Whatever Harry hasn’t done, I think she will do.”

He went on to further claim: “The war will never end. They started with the Oprah Winfrey interview and they haven’t stopped. It will carry on for a long time to come.”

