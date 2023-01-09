'Star Wars' or 'Star Trek'? Nicholas Cage names fav franchise

Nicholas Cage may not ever appear in the Star Wars universe as the actor is a fan of the rival franchise: Star Trek



During an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the Ghost Rider star revealed he is a “Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll.”

Earlier, The Mandalorian actor Pedro Pascal said he floated the idea of bringing Cage into the Star Wars universe.

However, The National Treasure star dismissed the idea that he’s “not really down.”

The 59-year-old opened up that he has been rooting for Star Trek since childhood and remains updated on the latest films starring Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto.

“I’m not in the Star Wars family. I’m in the Star Trek family," adding, “I grew up watching [William] Shatner."

“I thought Pine was terrific in the movies. I think the movies are outstanding. I like the political and the sociological [messages]. To me, what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel.

You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science-fiction format. And Star Trek really embraced that.”

The Star Trek franchise has been top-rated, with 13 films from 1979. On the other hand, Star Wars has been widely popular since 1978, with 11 live-action movies and numerous TV shows later.