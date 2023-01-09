Prince Harry ‘twisting knife around’ for Meghan Markle’s revenge: They hurt her’

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly plans on 'twisting the knife' around the backs of the Royal Family despite for the hurt and pain they were complicit in.



This claim has been brought to light in a co-authored piece by Rebecca English and many others for the Daily Mail.

She wrote, “Prince Harry has sensationally accused his family of being 'complicit' in the 'pain and suffering' inflicted on his wife and compared them to 'abusers'.”



“In a bombshell interview to plug his memoir, he suggested they helped to 'trash' his and Meghan's reputations, forcing them to move to California, and have 'shown no willingness to reconcile'.”

“While he accused his family of 'getting in bed with the devil', he conceded they were not racist, although he believes them guilty of 'unconscious bias'.”

“Harry was not paid for Sunday night's interview, which saw him alternate between answering questions from Bradby and reading sections from his memoir.”

“In a later interview with CBS's Anderson Cooper in the US, Harry also had harsh words for Camilla, who he accused of being a 'villain' who 'needed to rehabilitate her image'.”

According to Ms Rebecca, “He’s once again twisted the knife on his closest family members, the Duke.”

After previously branding Camilla as ‘dangerous’ for leaking stories to the media.